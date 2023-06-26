Benchmark Raises MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target to $115.00

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Benchmark from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered MKS Instruments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $114.36.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $101.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.86. MKS Instruments has a 52-week low of $64.77 and a 52-week high of $123.93.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.76. The company had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.85 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 4.11%. MKS Instruments’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Partners Vi Cayman Hol sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $172,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,482,732 shares in the company, valued at $558,292,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MKS Instruments

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 16.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 1.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $342,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.