Berenberg Bank Increases Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Price Target to GBX 580

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 530 ($6.78) to GBX 580 ($7.42) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of LON AFM opened at GBX 395 ($5.05) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £476.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,633.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 457.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 455.87. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting has a 52 week low of GBX 350 ($4.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 508 ($6.50).

Get Alpha Financial Markets Consulting alerts:

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.50 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Alpha Financial Markets Consulting’s previous dividend of $3.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting’s dividend payout ratio is 7,333.33%.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Company Profile

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting and related services to the asset and wealth management, and insurance industries in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of benchmarking, operations and outsourcing, mergers and acquisitions integrations, investments, regulatory compliance and risk, distribution, digital transformation, investment guidelines, fintech and innovation, ETF and indexing, pension and retail investments, ESG and responsible investments, and insurance.

Featured Articles

