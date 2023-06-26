Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR)

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BUR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Burford Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Burford Capital Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of BUR stock opened at $12.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.30 and its 200 day moving average is $10.81. Burford Capital has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $14.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burford Capital

Burford Capital ( NYSE:BUR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $380.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.70 million. Analysts forecast that Burford Capital will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,137,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,849,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Burford Capital by 4,092.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,031,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,566 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Burford Capital by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,596,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,161,000 after purchasing an additional 890,341 shares during the period. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its holdings in Burford Capital by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 4,045,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,745,000 after purchasing an additional 817,383 shares during the period.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds.

