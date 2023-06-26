Beta Finance Price Reaches $0.0836 on Major Exchanges (BETA)

Beta Finance (BETA) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One Beta Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0836 or 0.00000277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Beta Finance has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Beta Finance has a market capitalization of $56.61 million and $2.96 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Beta Finance Token Profile

Beta Finance launched on October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,272,727 tokens. The official message board for Beta Finance is medium.com/beta-finance. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beta Finance’s official website is betafinance.org.

Buying and Selling Beta Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

