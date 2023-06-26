Bill Few Associates Inc. Acquires 216 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,068 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing Stock Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

Shares of BA traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $205.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,151,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,905,779. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.25. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.99 and a fifty-two week high of $223.91.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.75) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

