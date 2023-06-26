Bill Few Associates Inc. Buys 1,554 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PPL by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,472,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,369,517,000 after buying an additional 3,419,854 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of PPL by 107.1% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,209,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,412,000 after buying an additional 3,210,872 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PPL by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,596,000 after buying an additional 1,971,238 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,128,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,421,000 after buying an additional 1,880,578 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of PPL by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,431,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,164 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

In other news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,508. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,473,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,321,228. The company has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.50 and a 200 day moving average of $28.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.23. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $31.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.00%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company serves customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

