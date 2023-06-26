Bill Few Associates Inc. Buys 3,174 Shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (BATS:JCPI)

Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (BATS:JCPI – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 164,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,561,000 after buying an additional 104,508 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JCPI traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $46.39. 95,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.71.

The JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (JCPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to protect total return by holding a broad portfolio of US investment-grade bonds that is equivalent to those of inflation-protected securities. The actively managed fund makes use of swaps to hedge inflation risk.

