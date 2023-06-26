Bill Few Associates Inc. Has $2.89 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Bill Few Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 1.6% of Bill Few Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ ADP traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $215.19. 216,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,913,030. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $274.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.29. The stock has a market cap of $88.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

