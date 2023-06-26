Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group lowered Biocept from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th.
Biocept Stock Performance
Biocept stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $861,400.00, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.30. Biocept has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biocept
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biocept stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 103,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.61% of Biocept at the end of the most recent reporting period.
About Biocept
Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary clinical diagnostic laboratory assays designed to identify rare tumor cells and cell-free tumor DNA from blood and cerebrospinal fluid, or CSF in the United States. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.
