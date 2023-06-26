Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Acquires 173 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for 2.6% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.06. 1,482,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,198,103. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.43 and its 200-day moving average is $77.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.64 and a 12 month high of $91.35. The stock has a market cap of $149.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 55.65%.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.67.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

