Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,917 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 231.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 22,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

XBI stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.51. 2,152,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,568,404. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $72.44 and a 1 year high of $95.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

