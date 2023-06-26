Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EQT. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $497,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 6,029.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $221,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,457 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in EQT by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,038,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,550,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293,070 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter worth $163,646,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of EQT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $1,201,915.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,518,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

EQT stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.06. The company had a trading volume of 747,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,734,648. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.48, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. EQT Co. has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $51.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.42 and a 200 day moving average of $33.79.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. EQT had a net margin of 41.96% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EQT shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of EQT from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.59.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

