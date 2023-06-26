Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Prologis by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $1.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $117.93. 511,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,021,958. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $138.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 105.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on PLD. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.90.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.