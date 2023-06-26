Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 16,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 35,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BIV traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.56. 150,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,137. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.89. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $71.40 and a 12-month high of $80.05.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

