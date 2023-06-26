Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Has $187,000 Stock Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American States Water during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in American States Water by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American States Water during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Flagstone Financial Management purchased a new position in American States Water during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American States Water by 972.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,964,000 after purchasing an additional 97,623 shares during the last quarter. 73.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American States Water Stock Performance

AWR stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.51. The company had a trading volume of 25,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,156. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.45. American States Water has a 12 month low of $77.91 and a 12 month high of $100.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.14.

American States Water Announces Dividend

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. American States Water had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $161.42 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.3975 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.77%.

Insider Activity

In other American States Water news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.99 per share, with a total value of $179,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $56,604.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,788. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.99 per share, for a total transaction of $179,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American States Water has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.67.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Stories

