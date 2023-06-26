Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Invests $511,000 in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 502,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in EQT by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 663,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in EQT by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 790,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,236,000 after purchasing an additional 320,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $468,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EQT news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of EQT stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $1,201,915.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,518,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EQT traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.06. 747,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,734,648. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $51.97.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. EQT had a net margin of 41.96% and a return on equity of 15.17%. EQT’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.33%.

EQT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of EQT from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.59.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

