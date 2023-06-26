Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC cut its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,347,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,435,108,000 after purchasing an additional 271,342 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,266,977,000 after purchasing an additional 348,169 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,653,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $471,534,000 after purchasing an additional 39,965 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $461,990,000 after purchasing an additional 34,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,539,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $459,954,000 after purchasing an additional 464,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LYB shares. Piper Sandler raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.39.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.1 %

LYB traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $88.46. 261,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,009,692. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.85. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $101.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 6.40%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.