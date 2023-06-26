Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Sells 185 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,244,860,000 after acquiring an additional 145,582,878 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,898,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,204 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,147,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,382,000 after acquiring an additional 252,486 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,579,000 after acquiring an additional 424,504 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,628,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,281,000 after acquiring an additional 155,398 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $252.58. 304,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,452. The company’s fifty day moving average is $247.92 and its 200-day moving average is $250.42. The firm has a market cap of $67.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $272.95.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

