Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Price Performance

Bridgeline Digital stock opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 million, a P/E ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 2.25. Bridgeline Digital has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.06.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLIN Get Rating ) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 72,341 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

