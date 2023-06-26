Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Bridgeline Digital stock opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 million, a P/E ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 2.25. Bridgeline Digital has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.06.
Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.
