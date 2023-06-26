Brokerages Set Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT at $442.67

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $442.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Deere & Company Stock Down 2.7 %

Deere & Company stock opened at $404.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $118.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $379.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $402.67. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.81 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.78%.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $352,497.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total value of $10,658,953.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,794,512.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deere & Company

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DE. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 55.9% in the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $489,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $280,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $546,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $639,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

