Brokerages Set Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Price Target at $67.39

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.39.

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th.

Devon Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

DVN stock opened at $47.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $78.82.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Devon Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,574,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,180 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,752 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,386,490 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $331,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562,584 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,640,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,126,000. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

