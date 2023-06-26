Brokerages Set Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Target Price at $632.62

Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $752.20.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on GMAB shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.
Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $38.38 on Monday. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $47.50. The company has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.82.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMAB. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,335,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,503,000 after acquiring an additional 556,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,494,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,799,000 after purchasing an additional 86,571 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 7.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,952,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,433,000 after purchasing an additional 283,031 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 11.1% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,484,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,580,000 after buying an additional 347,437 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 5.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,333,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,618,000 after buying an additional 183,578 shares during the period. 6.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.
