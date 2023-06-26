Brokerages Set Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) PT at $54.83

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.83.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Golden Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Golden Entertainment from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

In other news, COO Stephen Arcana sold 11,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $475,889.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,478,806.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 30.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDEN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 88.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 82.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDEN opened at $40.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 2.35. Golden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $46.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $278.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 5.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Golden Entertainment will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming.

