Brokerages Set Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) PT at $27.00

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

TRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trinity Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Trinity Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Trinity Industries stock opened at $23.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.37. Trinity Industries has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $31.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.48 and its 200-day moving average is $25.38.

Trinity Industries Cuts Dividend

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.63 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Trinity Industries will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

Institutional Trading of Trinity Industries

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Investment Management raised its position in Trinity Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 14,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Trinity Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trinity Industries

(Get Rating

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.