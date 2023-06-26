BTS Chain (BTSC) Price Tops $0.0220 on Exchanges

BTS Chain (BTSC) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. In the last seven days, BTS Chain has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BTS Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0220 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. BTS Chain has a total market cap of $95.28 million and approximately $286.68 worth of BTS Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BTS Chain Token Profile

BTS Chain’s genesis date was October 23rd, 2021. BTS Chain’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. BTS Chain’s official Twitter account is @btschain_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BTS Chain’s official website is www.btschain.io.

BTS Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTSc coin platform is professional entertainment blockchain platform, media content metaverse platform and content NFT's distribution optimization platform.The beginning of the BTSc platform was the ecosystem platform for the culture and arts industry for the overall art industry, including music, movies, and dramas. BTSc has established an entertainment ecosystem based on content inside Metaverse and has presented expanded services that can be implemented through Metaverse from concerts to personal broadcasts.The purpose of BTSc is to create a content culture and arts ecosystem where people can share various content cultures, experience cultural benefits, and share the mental and physical satisfaction by providing a new opportunity for young people who want to produce content or become artists and various opportunities for existing creators.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTS Chain directly using U.S. dollars.

