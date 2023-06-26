Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY) Announces $1.68 Dividend

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.676 per share on Friday, July 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

Bureau Veritas Stock Performance

Bureau Veritas stock traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$53.10. 6,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,533. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$54.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$55.35. Bureau Veritas has a one year low of C$42.58 and a one year high of C$59.09.

Get Bureau Veritas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Bureau Veritas in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as issues compliance reports.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.