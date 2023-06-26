Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

CDNS has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $223.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,438,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,488. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $60.81 billion, a PE ratio of 71.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $218.25 and a 200 day moving average of $197.88. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $138.76 and a 1-year high of $242.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $15,909,707.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 185,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,885,350.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $15,909,707.99. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 185,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,885,350.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total transaction of $3,080,005.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 126,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,221,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,161 shares of company stock valued at $51,650,397 over the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $2,390,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 13,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 289,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,780,000 after purchasing an additional 28,105 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $1,411,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

