Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Increases Dividend to $0.64 Per Share

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.642 per share by the bank on Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has increased its dividend by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a payout ratio of 49.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to earn $5.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.2%.

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $41.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.16 and a 200-day moving average of $42.84. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $53.36.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CM. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 96,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 17,836 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,252,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,828,000 after acquiring an additional 471,370 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,861,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,975,000 after acquiring an additional 37,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,012,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,716,000 after purchasing an additional 122,253 shares during the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CM. CIBC raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.40.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

