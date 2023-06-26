Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) PT Lowered to $1.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus to $1.50 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 232.08% from the stock’s current price.
Canoo Price Performance
NYSE:GOEV traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.45. 27,597,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,147,051. Canoo has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.22.
Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canoo will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Canoo
Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an EV.
Featured Articles
- Get a free research report on Canoo from StockNews.com
- Is Diablo IV Causing a Resurgence in Activision Blizzard Stock?
- Sleep-At-Night Stock Sherwin-Williams Is Ready To Rebound
- MongoDB: An AI Play That’s About To Boil Over
- Will China’s $72 Billion EV Tax Breaks Help NIO Stock Recover?
- Five stocks we like better than Canoo
Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.