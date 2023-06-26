Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) PT Lowered to $1.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus to $1.50 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 232.08% from the stock’s current price.

NYSE:GOEV traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.45. 27,597,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,147,051. Canoo has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.22.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canoo will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOEV. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canoo by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,750,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,236,000 after buying an additional 6,178,847 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canoo by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,777,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093,090 shares during the last quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Canoo during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,925,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Canoo by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,342,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canoo by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,297,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303,981 shares during the last quarter. 25.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an EV.

