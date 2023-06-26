Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 57.75% and a negative net margin of 32.68%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.64) EPS. Carnival Co. &’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE CCL traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.58. The stock had a trading volume of 100,572,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,123,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.51. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.21.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815,226 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,504,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,642,000 after acquiring an additional 469,764 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,197,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,279,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,797,000 after acquiring an additional 736,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,011,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,354,000 after acquiring an additional 43,372 shares in the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.
