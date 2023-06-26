Cathay Financial Holding Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHYFF) Plans $0.27 Dividend

Cathay Financial Holding Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHYFF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of 0.2726 per share on Wednesday, August 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th.
Cathay Financial Price Performance
Shares of CHYFF remained flat at $14.63 on Monday. Cathay Financial has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $14.63.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cathay Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.
