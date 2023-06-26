C&C Group (LON:CCR) Sets New 52-Week High at $12,660.00

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as £126.60 ($162.00) and last traded at £123.40 ($157.90), with a volume of 786396 shares. The stock had previously closed at £123.80 ($158.41).

Several research analysts have issued reports on CCR shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.56) target price on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,039.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,790.97. The company has a market capitalization of £48.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112,545.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a €0.04 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. C&C Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2,727.27%.

In other news, insider Vineet Bhalla purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.80) per share, for a total transaction of £7,050 ($9,021.11). In other news, insider Vineet Bhalla purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.80) per share, for a total transaction of £7,050 ($9,021.11). Also, insider Patrick McMahon purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of £26,400 ($33,781.19). Insiders have bought a total of 25,252 shares of company stock worth $3,382,270 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

