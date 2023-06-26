CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CEL-SCI in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Shares of CVM stock opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $103.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.64. CEL-SCI has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $5.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.37.

CEL-SCI ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that CEL-SCI will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CEL-SCI by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,897,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,864,000 after purchasing an additional 35,496 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CEL-SCI in the first quarter worth $3,037,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in CEL-SCI by 212.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 572,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 389,513 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in CEL-SCI by 43.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 546,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 164,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CEL-SCI by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

CEL-SCI Company Profile

CEL-SCI Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of investigational immunotherapy products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Multikine and Ligand Epitope Presentation System (LEAPS). Multikine is an investigational immunotherapy for the potential treatment of head and neck cancers.

