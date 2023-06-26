Celanese (NYSE:CE) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $116.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $123.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Celanese from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Vertical Research lowered Celanese from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.71.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $109.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Celanese has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $128.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.93 and a 200-day moving average of $110.77.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.35. Celanese had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.54 EPS. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.60%.

In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $101.69 per share, for a total transaction of $102,503.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,298.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.29 per share, for a total transaction of $214,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,332.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $101.69 per share, with a total value of $102,503.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,298.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Celanese by 51.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 5.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 12.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

