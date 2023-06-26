Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

CLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.67.

Get Celestica alerts:

Celestica Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of CLS stock opened at $14.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $14.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 15.14%. Celestica’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Celestica by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Celestica by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Celestica by 2,775.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Celestica during the third quarter valued at $110,000. 61.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celestica

(Get Rating)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.