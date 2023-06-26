Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at Wedbush

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Wedbush from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Celsius’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Celsius from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Celsius from $130.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Celsius from $129.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $150.20.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $150.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of -64.98 and a beta of 1.81. Celsius has a twelve month low of $61.62 and a twelve month high of $153.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. Celsius had a positive return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $259.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 350,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total value of $50,000,040.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,980,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,876,814.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total value of $2,440,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,527.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 350,976 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total value of $50,000,040.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,980,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,876,814.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 888,109 shares of company stock worth $102,736,557 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 20.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 8.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Celsius by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Celsius by 53.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.