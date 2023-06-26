Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT (CQE) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.04 on July 20th

Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT (ASX:CQE – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, June 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Thursday, July 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th.
Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.12.
Insider Buying and Selling at Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT
In other Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT news, insider David Harrison acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.99 ($2.05) per share, with a total value of A$44,850.00 ($30,719.18). Insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.
About Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT
Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT is the largest Australian ASX-listed real estate investment trust (A-REIT) that invests in social infrastructure properties. Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT is managed by Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC). With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups.
