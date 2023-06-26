CI Resources Limited (ASX:CII) Insider Adrian Gurgone Purchases 11,250 Shares

CI Resources Limited (ASX:CII – Get Rating) insider Adrian Gurgone bought 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.05 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,812.50 ($8,090.75).

Adrian Gurgone also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CI Resources alerts:

On Friday, May 26th, Adrian Gurgone purchased 29,922 shares of CI Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.00 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,922.00 ($20,494.52).

On Wednesday, April 5th, Adrian Gurgone purchased 68,828 shares of CI Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.92 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$63,321.76 ($43,371.07).

CI Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.65, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

About CI Resources

CI Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, processing, and sale of phosphate rock, phosphate dust, and chalk in Australia, Malaysia, Indonesia, West Africa, and Singapore. It operates through: Fertiliser, Farming, and Logistics segments. The company also provides earthmoving, fuel pilotage, and maintenance services to other organizations in Christmas Island; operates a palm oil estate; and cultivates, processes, and sells palm oil products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CI Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.