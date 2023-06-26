Clarius Group LLC Boosts Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Sycomore Asset Management increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $116.81. 3,213,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,968,871. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.33 and a 200-day moving average of $119.05. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

