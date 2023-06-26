Clarius Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $236.43. 554,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,301,221. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $121.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.42.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

