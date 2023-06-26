Clarius Group LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.51 on Monday, reaching $72.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,203,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,951,013. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.