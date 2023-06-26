Clarius Group LLC Has $1.43 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $170.86. 693,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,292,744. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $209.39. The company has a market capitalization of $146.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. Barclays decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

