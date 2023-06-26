Clarius Group LLC Has $1.43 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,580 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,775 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,919,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,092,000 after purchasing an additional 781,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 461.5% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 784,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,426,000 after purchasing an additional 645,012 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $1.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $170.86. The stock had a trading volume of 693,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,744. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $209.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Wolfe Research raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Melius started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

