Clarius Group LLC Has $8.77 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Clarius Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LifePro Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Truefg LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $276.19. 202,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,415. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.14. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $283.65.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

