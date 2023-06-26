Clarius Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $6,527,828,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $2,160,082,000. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,991,235,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,936,996,000. Finally, Edmp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $6,580,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevance Health Price Performance

ELV stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $448.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,808. The stock has a market cap of $106.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $428.87 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $458.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $475.39.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ELV shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.27.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

See Also

