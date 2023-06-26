Clarius Group LLC Lowers Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Clarius Group LLC cut its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $1.17 on Monday, hitting $237.01. 372,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,937,398. The company has a market cap of $174.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.35. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $221.22 and a 52 week high of $303.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.06.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

