Clarius Group LLC Purchases 1,920 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC owned 0.13% of LiveRamp worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 20.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 854,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,524,000 after acquiring an additional 143,546 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 18,530 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the third quarter valued at about $610,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the first quarter valued at about $479,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the fourth quarter valued at about $917,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RAMP shares. Benchmark upgraded LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

LiveRamp Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of RAMP stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.37. 77,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,995. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.37 and a 1 year high of $30.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.94.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.27). LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $148.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.85 million. On average, equities analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

