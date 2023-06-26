Clarius Group LLC Reduces Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,801 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,206.7% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on EOG. Truist Financial upped their target price on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.17.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

EOG Resources Stock Performance

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EOG traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $109.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,661,165. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.16 and a 12-month high of $150.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $63.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.54.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.64%.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

