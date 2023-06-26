Clarius Group LLC Sells 226 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,733 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,916 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.96.

Insider Activity

Applied Materials Trading Up 2.9 %

In other news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $3.99 on Monday, hitting $140.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,109,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,179,986. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $142.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.39 and its 200 day moving average is $117.03. The firm has a market cap of $117.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.