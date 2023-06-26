Clarius Group LLC Sells 993 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,801 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Ossiam boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 1,206.7% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

EOG Resources Stock Performance

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $109.11. 609,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,661,165. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.17. The firm has a market cap of $63.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.90. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.16 and a 52 week high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.64%.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

